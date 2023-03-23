 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill to ban online gambling passed once again in Tamil Nadu Assembly

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Piloting the bill, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was moving it with a "heavy heart" while referring to the loss of lives. Many persons had allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online gambling.

Online Gambling

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday once again unanimously adopted the bill to ban online gambling, weeks after state Governor R N Ravi had returned it to the government for its reconsideration.

Several members spoke on the bill expressing their support and opposing Governor Ravi for returning it.

Speaker M Appavu later declared the bill was adopted unanimously.