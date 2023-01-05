 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Based in Afghanistan, wanted in India: All you need to know about terrorist Aijaz Ahanger

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated an “individual terrorist” by the Central government, has been accused of working towards providing traction to militancy in Kashmir

File image (Source: PTI)

The ministry of home affairs has declared Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, one of the chief recruiters of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir, an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

Ahanger, alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, is currently based in Afghanistan. He has been a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two decades.

“Ahanger has started planning terror-related strategies by building coordination channels between various terrorist organisations,” the home ministry said on January 4.

He was born in Nawakadal area of Srinagar in 1974. According to security agencies, Ahanger joined terror outfit Al-Jihad in 1990, when insurgency was at its peak in the Valley. In 1991, he went to Pakistan for arms training and returned in the same year.

While he was active in terror-related activities, security forces arrested him in the Nowshera area of Srinagar in 1993. He was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar for almost two years and was released in 1995.

During his time in jail, he got in touch with Abdul Gani Dar, alias Abdullah Ghazali, a resident of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Ghazali was an active supporter of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and later formed the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.