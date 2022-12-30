 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Amit Shah will be in Mandya, as BJP focuses on Old Mysuru region for 2023 polls

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

On his arrival in Bengaluru last night, Shah was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

As the BJP prepares for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, with special focus on the Old Mysuru region, where the party is weak, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hit the ground running in the poll-bound state with a visit to Mandya on Friday.

Shah, who landed in Bengaluru on Thursday night, will be visiting the Old Mysuru region’s Mandya and Devanahalli on December 30 and 31, where he will be attending various events and meetings.

Other than official engagements, he will also be engaging in party meetings, where he is expected to review the poll preparedness of the BJP and discuss strategy with leaders and booth-level workers.

On his arrival in Bengaluru last night, Shah was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. He will be in Mandya later in the day today, where he will inaugurate a mega dairy and address a public meeting there.

Mandya in the Old Mysuru region is a Vokkaliga community-dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of JD(S), where the Congress is strong, and the BJP is trying to make inroads.

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday had said his party will be giving special focus to the Old Mysuru region in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as the party has realised that without winning the confidence of people in the region, it cannot get a majority.