Amit Shah on two-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch 'e-FIR' service, other projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit from July 23, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the "e-FIR" service and a CCTV-based command and control room for police in Gandhinagar, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said.

At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's "e-FIR" project. Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report theft of their vehicles or mobile phones, a government release said.

The minister will also launch there the state-wide rollout of the body-worn cameras for field policemen. Later in the day, Shah will visit Mansa town in Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly-built library, a community kitchen for providing cooked food to anganwadis and a hall built by Mansa municipality, the officials said.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also visit the civil hospital and Chandrasar lake in Mansa, his native place. On Sunday, he will inaugurate several projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, they said.