AIIMS-New Delhi to go fully digital on payments from April 1, 2023

Nov 18, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

The institute has also decided to promote the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for outpatient department (OPD) registrations of new and follow-up cases

All payments at AIIMS-New Delhi will go fully digital from April 1, 2023, with the premier healthcare institute introducing smartcards in addition to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and card payments at counters.

"AIIMS New Delhi introduces #SmartCard in addition to UPI and card payments at all counters.

"All payments at AIIMS to go completely digital from April 1, 2023," it said in a tweet.

According to an office memorandum issued on November 15, this will entail adoption of the National Health Authority's (NHA) 'Scan and Share QR Code' solution in all OPDs at AIIMS-New Delhi to facilitate quick registration and provide a queue number to patients on arrival.

Dedicated counters and kiosks will be operated from at least 7 am to 10 pm to facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs for patients without a smartphone.