Chargesheet in Hyderabad teen's gang-rape case filed

The Hyderabad police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with law), who were apprehended in connection with the gang-rape of a teenaged girl in Hyderabad.

The charge sheet was filed separately against the 18-year-old in a court here and against the five CCLs before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The 350-page charge sheet includes the statements of 65 witnesses, a senior police official told PTI.

The charge sheet includes scientific evidence and a forensic report too.

The six were caught in Jubilee Hills here. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in rape, police had said.

Four of the six were minors and were subsequently granted bail by the JJB while the fifth CCL was granted bail by the High Court while the adult accused is lodged in a jail.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

Police had said stringent sections of law had been invoked against those involved in the crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.