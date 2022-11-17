 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
7 suspected measles deaths, 164 cases reported in Mumbai since September: BMC

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

With 184 new cases having symptoms of fever and rashes on the body, the number of suspected measles cases in the city rose to 1,263, and 647 of these cases included children in the age group of 1 to 4 years, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday.

Seven suspected measles deaths and 164 cases of the viral infection have been reported in Mumbai since its outbreak in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals due to measles infection rose to 80, it said, adding that 12 new patients were admitted on Wednesday.

On Monday, a one-year-old boy died of measles. The toddler from Null Bazar area, was undergoing treatment at the BMC-run Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli since last week, a civic official had said on Tuesday.

The civic body in its bulletin said though the city witnessed seven suspected deaths due to measles infection, the exact reason behind their death will be confirmed only after a review committee gives its report.

The latest outbreak of measles is spread across eight civic wards in the city and the highest number of cases are from M-East ward, which includes Govandi and surrounding areas, it said.