2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of AAP leader Tahir Hussain

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

Hussain had applied for bail in the case which was registered on a statement by complainant Ajay Goswami who had suffered a bullet injury during an incident of rioting on the Main Karawal Nagar Road on February 25, 2020.

A court in Delhi has rejected the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case registered against him.

The court observed that witnesses who had deposed regarding Hussain's role in the case would be "under tremendous pressure and threat" if he was granted bail.

Hussain had applied for bail in the case which was registered on a statement by complainant Ajay Goswami who had suffered a bullet injury during an incident of rioting on the Main Karawal Nagar Road on February 25, 2020.

The court had framed charges against Hussain and seven others in the case for offences, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, on November 5.

"Therefore, not only is there a case with serious allegations against the applicant, but there are also serious apprehensions of influence and threat to the witnesses," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on Wednesday.

"Keeping in view all these facts and circumstances, I do not find any favourable change in the circumstances for the applicant, so as to allow this application," the judge said.