Stay fit even if you're always busy: It's advantage you with this expert's 'Netflix & Uphill' trick

Ketan Mavinkurve
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

How to stay fit: Fitness is not about perfection, but about feeling good and living life to the fullest. Read on how you can prioritize health and fitness in your busy life with some simple strategies

Fitness training should be marked on your calendar like an important meeting with yourself (Image: Canva)

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be a challenge, particularly for those with busy schedules. Finding the time to exercise, cook healthy meals, and get enough sleep while juggling work, family, and other commitments is by no means easy – but it’s certainly possible.

Let’s explore some simple strategies that can help you achieve your health and fitness goals, even when you are short on time.

What are some small changes you can make to be more active throughout the day?

Making micro changes to your daily routine can help you be more active, even when you have a busy schedule. For example, I do all my phone calls while walking around, I try to take the stairs most times, and hey, if you’re trying the latest season of Succession, watch it while walking on the treadmill – I call this “Netflix & Uphill”!