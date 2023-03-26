 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healthy eating tips for sehri this Ramadan: Stick to rice, eggs or fruits to delay hunger pangs

Mini Ribeiro
Mar 26, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

The holy month of Ramzan, or Ramadan, entails fasting. Yet, food is central to its observance and healthy choices must be made for sehri, the meal before day-break, to sustain oneself

Healthy choices and the right foods at sehri, are indeed integral to be able to go through the long period of fasting (Image: Pixabay)

Suhoor, or sehri, originates from the Arabic word seher, meaning the last third of the night. Traditionally, across the Muslim world, a plethora of local dishes eaten at sehri aim to provide nourishment, boost energy and delay hunger pangs, till Iftar or breaking of the fast.

Gut health is crucial to maintain for the entire month and thus, eating right at sehri is important. Kavita Devgan, nutritionist and author, is of the opinion that the month of Ramadan, falling in the beginning of summer, can be a stressful time for the body. She recommends focusing on unprocessed foods and consuming complex carbohydrates, such as rice, bread and wholegrains with vegetables, which keep one fuller longer and deliver fibre to keep the gut happy.

She adds, “Don’t skip sehri, as it may lead to a severe drop in blood sugar. Eat high protein foods. Drink plenty of fluids, eat a balanced diet (with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein). Stick to easily digestible foods and don’t experiment with new food. A combination of a complex carb, low fat dairy and some good fat (via nuts) is ideal.”

Healthy choices and the right foods at sehri are indeed integral to be able to go through the long period of fasting. Dr. Zubeda Tumbi, nutritionist, reiterates, “Ramadan fasting is a religious practice where practitioners of the Muslim faith undergo an annual ritual, where no food or beverages are consumed between sunrise to sunset for 29–30 days. So a good 4 weeks, wherein, if food is chosen wisely can make a person healthier as also, halt - undo – reverse metabolic imbalance based lifestyle disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, PCOS or even IBS( Irritable bowel syndrome).”