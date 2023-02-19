 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fit to Lead | Tennis helps me release stress, stay fit and focused: WOW Skin Science co-founder Manish Chowdhary

Shrenik Avlani
Feb 19, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

"Staying fit makes me feel good and positive. That rubs off on my team." - Manish Chowdhary

WOW Skin Science co-founder Manish Chowdhary plays tennis for about an hour after work.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

By the time he cleared Class 12, Manish Chowdhary had his priorities so clear that he picked a college where classes ended by 11am. “I knew I wanted to work. So, instead of picking a popular college, I chose a practical one that allowed me the time to work,” recalls Chowdhary, 44, co-founder of the beauty brand Wow Skin Science.

By 2013, Chowdhary had shut down a computer business and started Body Cupid Pvt Ltd, the holding company of Wow Skin Science. However, Body Cupid didn't start with beauty and cosmetics. “We started as a health and wellness brand,” he says of the category that accounts for only 15 percent of its current business.

Chowdhary has been obsessed with customer feedback ever since he started working as a teenager. He says he listened to what people were saying and that’s how they moved into the beauty segment.