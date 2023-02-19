Fit to Lead | Tennis helps me release stress, stay fit and focused: WOW Skin Science co-founder Manish Chowdhary

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

By the time he cleared Class 12, Manish Chowdhary had his priorities so clear that he picked a college where classes ended by 11am. “I knew I wanted to work. So, instead of picking a popular college, I chose a practical one that allowed me the time to work,” recalls Chowdhary, 44, co-founder of the beauty brand Wow Skin Science.

By 2013, Chowdhary had shut down a computer business and started Body Cupid Pvt Ltd, the holding company of Wow Skin Science. However, Body Cupid didn't start with beauty and cosmetics. “We started as a health and wellness brand,” he says of the category that accounts for only 15 percent of its current business.

Chowdhary has been obsessed with customer feedback ever since he started working as a teenager. He says he listened to what people were saying and that’s how they moved into the beauty segment.

In 2021, private equity firm ChrysCapital said it would invest $50 million in Wow Skin Science. WOW Skin Science products are now available in India and have also appeared in stores in the US. “Understanding what the consumers are searching for is what I am always interested in and based on what we observe, we develop our products,” he says.

Chowdhary, who has always lived in Bengaluru, is meeting me at the company’s office on Residency Road. He believes that to be successful, one has to take care of one's physical health. “If you are not healthy and feeling alright, how can you focus on anything in your life?” Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your fitness routine…

I start early with a cup of coffee, then do a light, basic workout for an hour in the gym. I also play tennis, usually after work. I play for an hour and try not to miss my tennis sessions. I also enjoy a walk at night to wind down.

Favourite fitness activity…

Tennis. It is my main fitness activity… quite like my religion and ritual. It helps me release stress, keeps me fit and is a great way to build focus. It is a great way to build your instinct.

The toughest?

Tennis is the toughest fitness activity for me. I need to be both physically fit and mentally attentive to play the game.

The new normal for you…

Our lives were turned upside down during the pandemic and we got used to following a certain lifestyle, which became the norm for the last two years. Now that things have settled down, we are getting back to working and living like we did pre-pandemic. For many getting back to the new normal has been difficult because they are still dealing with the personal loss that happened during the pandemic.

My new normal is not much different from what it was earlier, but it has taught me to be more patient and accepting.

Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times?

Tennis helped me stay focused. Playing it through the pandemic helped me get a clear vision, plan my actions and build resilience in the face of adversity.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times.

I would like my teammates to always be ready for any adversity. We saw that a small virus can shut the whole world down. We had to learn to pick up the pieces and move on. No matter how badly we are hit, we must hang in there, restart and do it with patience and focus.

Leadership lessons in your fitness journey…

It has taught me to keep my eyes on the target and be aware of what is happening around me at the same time. It has taught me the ability to take last-minute decisions to make the best of a situation and to take advantage of the present moment.

What impact does your image of a fit leader have on your team?

Staying fit makes me feel good and positive. That rubs off on my team. I am able to bring a positive energy to the table. It also gives them the confidence that I am a person who has clarity of thought and vision.

Your leadership style…

My mantra is fail fast, fix fast, and I push my team to always think along those lines. I encourage them to compete with their own best performance rather than competing with each other. I also look forward to collaborating with my team, brainstorming on new ways to grow our business and better serve our customers. We wake up paranoid every morning and still work with the gusto of a start-up. I tell my team to think fast and listen to consumers and to ensure that they are always happy so that they keep returning. Our main interest is solving customer problems, not obsessing with market competition.

What about work-life balance?

My day is typically filled with meetings and ideating on top-level decisions. I recharge myself in the middle of a busy day with a good lunch and a few cups of cappuccino. After work, I spend some time playing tennis and reading. Besides, I am quite obsessed with drones… playing around with drones is very relaxing for me. I love the way drones let me discover places not easy to reach and give a bird’s eye view of a place. I work hard through the week, and the weekends are for my family. I dedicate this time to my two children, watching them play football.

Goals for 2023…

The beauty industry is highly trend driven and constantly evolving. Consumer demands and requirements change with every season. The challenge is to retain customer loyalty.