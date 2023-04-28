Anxiety or panic attack? Know the difference, causes, symptoms and cure for both

Have you ever experienced that sinking feeling in your stomach when your verbally abusive boss walks past you in office and you think he's staring at you? Your heart starts beating faster, so loud that you could hear it in your ears?

Wait. Was that a false alarm? The boss was not even looking at you, but you just expected the worst.

Don't take such panic attacks lightly because it could be a warning sign of mental health conditions you cannot ignore. Anxiety and panic disorders are complex conditions that are caused by a damaging cocktail of genetic, physiological, and environmental factors. A variety of real or perceived threats, which can range from everyday stressors to traumatic events, can trigger these disorders.

Panic attacks are characterised by sudden and intense symptoms which may or may not have a definite cause, whereas anxiety attacks are a response to an identified or assumed threat, according to an article in Medical News Today.

It is said that the symptoms of panic and anxiety attacks may overlap, but they differ in severity and aetiology. Although people often use the terms interchangeably, panic attacks are typically more severe and linked to panic disorder, while anxiety attacks may be a symptom of various mental health conditions, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder or trauma.

Besides, panic attacks are often associated with triggers, but they can also arise out of the blue. They tend to have an abrupt onset and usually dissipate within a few minutes. Characterised by disruptive symptoms, they sometimes bring about a sense of detachment as well. On the other hand, anxiety attacks are typically a response to a perceived stressor or threat. They may manifest gradually over time and can last for longer durations. Symptoms of anxiety attacks can range in intensity from mild to severe.

Panic attacks can be a terrifying experience that occurs suddenly, with or without an identifiable trigger. Symptoms of a panic attack can be debilitating and include a rapid heart rate, chest pain, dizziness or lightheadedness, hot flashes or chills, nausea, numbness or tingling in the extremities, shaking, shortness of breath, stomach pain, and sweating. In addition, people experiencing a panic attack may feel a loss of control, have an intense fear of dying, or feel disconnected from themselves or their surroundings.

The duration of a panic attack usually lasts between 5 to 20 minutes, but it’s not uncommon to experience several attacks in a row, which can make it seem like an attack lasts much longer. After a panic attack, many people may feel stressed, worried, or unusual for the rest of the day.

However, anxiety symptoms tend to advance over time with persistent worry and apprehension, unlike the sudden onset of panic attacks. These symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include restlessness, irritability, muscle tension, difficulty sleeping, excessive worry, fear, sweating, shaking or trembling, shortness of breath, racing heart, upset stomach, and trouble concentrating.

It’s worth noting that anxiety attacks are not a recognized medical condition, although generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) is a diagnosed mental health condition characterized by excessive worry and anxiety. Anxiety symptoms can persist for days, weeks, or even months, which can have a significant impact on daily life. It’s crucial to seek professional help if anxiety symptoms interfere with daily activities or cause significant distress.

Factors that can contribute to anxiety and panic attacks include environmental stressors, drug or alcohol withdrawal, chronic health conditions or pain, medication side effects, phobias, and overuse of stimulants like caffeine.

Identifying the root cause of anxiety and panic attacks can be challenging, but seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is crucial in developing effective treatment plans. With the right support and resources, it is possible to manage and overcome these conditions.