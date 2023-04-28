 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anxiety or panic attack? Know the difference, causes, symptoms and cure for both

Rajeshwaari Kalla
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

Anxiety and panic attack: Have you ever mistaken a passing glance for a menacing stare, only to feel your heart race and anxiety consume you? Don't ignore these warning signs that demand immediate attention.

Panic attacks tend to have an abrupt onset and usually dissipate within a few minutes (Image: Canva)

Have you ever experienced that sinking feeling in your stomach when your verbally abusive boss walks past you in office and you think he's staring at you? Your heart starts beating faster, so loud that you could hear it in your ears?

Wait. Was that a false alarm? The boss was not even looking at you, but you just expected the worst.

Don't take such panic attacks lightly because it could be a warning sign of mental health conditions you cannot ignore. Anxiety and panic disorders are complex conditions that are caused by a damaging cocktail of genetic, physiological, and environmental factors. A variety of real or perceived threats, which can range from everyday stressors to traumatic events, can trigger these disorders.