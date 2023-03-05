 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smoke from Kochi dumping ground fire hangs over the city, suffocating residents

PK Krishnakumar
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The incident has invited the wrath of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, which has fined Kochi Corporation Rs 1.8 crore for failing to take measures to prevent and control the fire.

Image Credits: The Hindu

For the last three days, Kochi city and its suburbs have been waking up to a haze of smoke emanating from the smouldering fire that broke out on Thursday evening at the solid waste dumping ground at Brahmapuram, around 20 kms from the city.

As the waste that caught fire comprised mostly plastic and other non-degradable material, the unpleasant smell from the fire has been causing breathing problems among those in the vicinity.

The level of pollution in the city has also risen in the last few days, prompting the Ernakulam Collector, Dr Renu Raj, to declare that people in Brahmapuram and nearby areas should not venture out on Sunday, and that non-essential shops in the area should remain closed.

Several fire engines have been deployed to douse the blaze. "The fire is under control at the top, but the smouldering fire beneath will take two to three days to subside," Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar told Moneycontrol.