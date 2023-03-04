 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscar-nominated All That Breathes brings neglected black kite into our living rooms

Sneha Mahale
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The raptor has a strong claim to be the most numerous birds of prey in the world, and the secret to its success is simple – it can prosper amongst humans.

A still from 'All That Breathes', which is nominated for the 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

It soars in the skies, searching for food. The flight is buoyant, the bird gliding with ease and changing directions at will. Then, suddenly, the black kite swoops down, its legs lowered, to snatch small live prey, fish, household refuse and carrion. It is a sight to behold. A stable population has meant the bird is not at risk for extinction, nor has it elicited any conservation concern. Till now.

An Oscar-nominated documentary is changing this narrative for the neglected raptor. All That Breathes is the story of two “Kite Brothers”, Saud and Nadeem, who care for these birds that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies. It beautifully captures the rapidly unfolding ecological tragedy that is taking place in our cities, and the interconnectedness of man and nature. It has also brought the black kite’s tale of survival in urban India into our living rooms.

A black kite perched on an electric pole (Photo by Timothy Gonsalves via Wikimedia Commons)

