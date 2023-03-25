 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ibisbill, the poorly understood Himalayan waterbird faces threats, finds study

Mongabay .
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Several anthropogenic pressures continue to impact the species (Ibidorhyncha struthersii), with sand and boulder mining being its biggest threat.

Image Credits: Mongabay

-Owing to its wide range, the ibisbill is recorded only in highly specialised riverine habitats and is a rare sight. Its population remains unknown across its range in southern Central Asia.

-Researchers also highlight that ground nesting birds including the ibisbill, can be impacted by changing climatic patterns in the Indian Himalayas.

By Hirra Azmat

Perfectly camouflaged against the boulder-strewn streams in its high-altitude habitat, the ibisbill (Ibidorhyncha struthersii) has fascinated many nature enthusiasts and bird experts for centuries. It is known as the ‘wonder bird of the Himalayas’ owing to its elusive nature and rarity.