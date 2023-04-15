 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 ministers' meeting: India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts

Apr 15, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

During the G-7 summit in Germany last year, the participating countries established a shared objective of transitioning towards a predominantly decarbonized electricity supply by 2035.

Meeting the global target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require developed nations to scale up their emission reduction efforts, India said at the G7 Ministers Meeting on Climate Energy and Environment in Japan's Sapporo on Saturday.

This will create opportunities for developing nations like India to address the needs of its people, which will also build resilience against the adverse impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and pollution, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the plenary session of the G7 minister's meeting.

He also emphasised that developing countries require access to adequate means of implementation, finance, and technology to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges.

"The global goal of reaching net zero by 2050 needs enhanced emission descaling by developed nations. This will provide space for countries like India to achieve the development required for its people, which will provide necessary defence against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution," he said.