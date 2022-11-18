 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 highlights: How the new personal data protection bill affects users and businesses

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 proposes multiple modern provisions like the right of a user to know exactly what personal data of theirs is being collected, how it is managed and processed.

Representative image.

After multiple revisions over the years, the government has again come out with a new version of the data protection bill that deals with the regulation of how a citizen’s personal data is collected, maintained and processed.

For entities which collect and manage user data (called data fiduciaries), the proposed law chalks out all the do’s and don’ts with respect to how they treat personal data. The draft legislation also seeks to create a new layer of digital governance through a data protection regulator.

We went through the proposed law and an explanatory note provided by the government so that you don’t have to. Here’s what the draft digital personal data protection bill means for consumers, tech platforms, businesses or any other body that collects and manages user data:

Right to information on personal data

Over the years, digital activists and experts have cautioned that personal data is not only processed by platforms and businesses to target ads at users, but may also be used to draw up extensive digital profiles of a person. Such data can also be sold or passed on to others without the user getting a whiff about the same.