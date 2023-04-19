 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No proposal to extend FAME scheme after March 2024: Govt

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

The news comes at a time a report jointly prepared by the KPMG and CII has suggested that EV adoption levels in India are expected to see exponential growth for the rest of the decade.

There is currently no proposal to extend the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) after March 2024, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting government sources.

The FAME Scheme was launched by the Centre in 2011 as part of the National Mission on Electric Mobility.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) wants the FAME Scheme to be extended by three to four years along with the inclusion of light to heavy commercial vehicles in it to promote electric mobility.

In its pre-Budget recommendations for the year, SMEV had said: “The validity of FAME II is set to expire on March 31, 2024. We believe FAME's validity needs to be extended since we have yet to meet the penetration the subsidy was supposed to catalyse.”