Higher Education Reform: In a first, students can now pursue two degrees simultaneously

In a first, India’s higher education regulator on Tuesday allowed students to pursue two degrees simultaneously in physical mode, digital mode, and a mix of both.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on April 12, that the move will offer flexibility, promote multidisciplinary education and expand their knowledge base. To be sure, this flexibility allows two separate degrees simultaneously and is different from dual degree programs.

UGC chief said a student can pursue, for example, a BSc degree in mathematics and Bachelor's in data science. A student can do one-two degree in physical mode from one university, and another digital degree from another university, simultaneously.

And pursuing two degrees through a physical mode is only possible if he or she is doing the courses in the same city. But both the students and universities concerned need to ensure that the classes for both the programs are not clashing with each other.

A candidate can also pursue two digital degrees together. The move also means an eligible candidate can do a master's and graduation degree together. It also will not stop pursuing one degree and one diploma, which is already allowed now.

The reform moves will come into effect as soon as UGC notifies the new rules in a couple of days, Kumar said. He said all the universities as independent entities need to adopt and ratify this. It will be effective from the upcoming academic session of 2022-23.

But universities and colleges will be free to devise eligibility criteria, seat selection, and admission process. While online degrees need not require the nationalized entrance test, physical mode degrees in central universities will need to follow the CUET process for admission even for these flexible two-degree rules.

When asked, if there are similar examples or evidence worldwide, Kumar answered that if there are no examples, then India will become an example for offering this flexibility.

UGC on reform path:

Last month, as part of the admission reform, UGC had said there will be no weightage of class 12 board marks in admission to the undergraduate courses at central universities including Delhi University from the 2022-23 academic session.

Instead, India’s education regulator will conduct a common university entrance test (CUET) for the upcoming academic year for millions of college aspirants, and it will be mandatory for admission to all undergraduate courses at the central universities in the country.