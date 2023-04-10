 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt will work with logistics sector to drive trade numbers, address issues

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

The express delivery industry has been pegged to play a pivotal role in facilitating India’s growth and helping it become a $17 trillion economy by 2047.

The commerce ministry will work with the express delivery sector (EDS) to improve trade numbers and address the concerns of the industry, RS Subramanian, Vice Chairman, Express Industry Council of India (EICI) and Sr VP, DHL Express South Asia, told Moneycontrol.

On April 4, the EICI had come out with a report outlining a series of recommendations that can help improve the sector. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, during his address at the launch of the report, had said to the council, “Let us work together towards a time-bound arrangement where a team from the government and from different segments of the industry, put together in 30 days, converts the document into a roadmap.”

As per Subramanian, Joint Secretary (DPIIT) Surendra Ahirwar, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, also discussed the issue with the council.

The industry will now work along with the government and nominate seven-eight spokespersons from different sections of the express delivery industry. The team will develop an action plan in the next three to six months.