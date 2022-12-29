 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Food processing industry invests Rs 4,900 crore under PLI scheme so far: Govt

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Incentives amounting to Rs 800 crore are likely to be disbursed in the current financial year. Sales-based incentive of Rs 107.3 crore has been disbursed so far

Representative Image: (AFP)

The government on Thursday said the food processing industry has made an investment of Rs 4,900 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme so far.

The PLI scheme for the food processing industry, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, was approved on March 2021. It is to be implemented for a period of seven years till 2026-27.

"Under the PLI scheme for food processing industry, a total of 182 applications have been approved under different categories," an official statement said.

This includes 30 applications (8 large entities and 22 SMEs) under the PLI scheme for millets-based products, it said.

"As per the data being reported by the PLI scheme beneficiaries, investment of about Rs 4900 crores has been made under the scheme," the statement said.

Incentives amounting to Rs 800 crore are likely to be disbursed in the current financial year. Sales-based incentive of Rs 107.3 crore has been disbursed so far, it added.