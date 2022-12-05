 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

RBI's monetary policy committee starts deliberations amid expectations of moderate rate hike

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

The inflation dropped to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank's comfort level for the 10th month in a row.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel on Monday started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering.

The RBI has hiked key benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) thrice since June over and above an off-cycle 40 bps increase in repo in May.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would be announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday (December 7) on the conclusion of the three-day of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet.

India's largest lender State Bank of India in a research report authored by Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh on Monday said: "We expect the RBI to hike rates in smaller magnitude in December policy attuned to emerging market central banks and the overall rate setting tone. A 35-bps repo rate hike looks imminent. We believe at 6.25 per cent, it could be the terminal rate for now".

The current policy repo rate is 5.9 per cent.

Several other experts too expect the rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 basis points on Wednesday.