India to continue to attract eyes of foreign investors, though global uncertainties pose challenges

Dec 25, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

It has also stated that the fallout of the war in Ukraine with the triple food, fuel and finance crises, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and climate disruption, are adding stress, particularly in developing countries.

India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth, though global economic uncertainties due to monetary policy tightening in the US and ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may remain cause for concern.

Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023 but issues such as delay in enforcement of contracts, cumbersome procedures and high interest rates are still sore points.

According to the latest world investment report 2022 of UNCTAD, the recovery of greenfield investment in industry remains fragile, especially in developing countries.

India has so far received healthy foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022. As per the latest figures of the government, India has received foreign investments worth USD 42.5 billion during January-September 2022. It stood at USD 51.3 billion in 2021.

The country has registered its highest-ever total FDI inflows of USD 84.84 billion in 2021-22.