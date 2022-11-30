 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

The government lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice, a move which would help in promoting the outbound shipments of the commodity.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

Rice exports stood at USD 5.5 billion during April-September this fiscal. It was USD 9.7 billion in 2021-22, according to the commerce ministry data.

"India exports about 10,000-15000 tonnes of organic rice (basmatic and non basmati) annually. The exports of organic basmati and non-basmti rice was growing rapidly in the last 4-5 years and the government has taken the right step to lift the ban," All India Rice Exporters Association past president Vijay Setia said.