FY23 GDP estimate: What's hot and what's not?

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

The statistics ministry's first estimate for this year's GDP growth is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's forecast but it is not all good news

The government on January 6 released its first advance estimate for India's GDP growth for the year ending March. At 7 percent, the economy's expected growth rate for FY23 is substantially lower than the favourable base effect-propelled 8.7 percent a year earlier.

However, it is higher than the forecast of 6.8 percent made by both the Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund. So, it's not all bad news but it's not all good news either.

1. Beating, missing forecasts

While growth this year is expected to beat the forecast by the RBI and the IMF, it is significantly lower than the government's initial expectation of 8-8.5 percent. However, that call was made when the FY23 budget was presented – about a month before Russia invaded Ukraine and threw the proverbial spanner in the global economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The first advance estimate also implies a GDP growth rate of 4.5 percent for the second half of FY23. This would be higher than the RBI's forecast of 4.4 percent for the last quarter of 2022 and 4.2 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

2. Manufacturing, agriculture prospects