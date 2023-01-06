 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Budget discipline would give most support to Indian rupee: Poll

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

A sell-off in emerging markets and a widening fiscal and current account deficit, exacerbated by rising oil prices - India's biggest import bill - pushed the rupee down over 10% last year, its worst annual performance since 2013.

Indian Rupee

A budget that accelerates fiscal consolidation would give more support to the Indian rupee in the near term, according to a Reuters poll of FX analysts who forecast the currency would erase a fifth of last year's losses over the next 12 months.

A sell-off in emerging markets and a widening fiscal and current account deficit, exacerbated by rising oil prices - India's biggest import bill - pushed the rupee down over 10% last year, its worst annual performance since 2013.

A majority of FX analysts, 11 of 17, said a Feb. 1 budget that focuses on fiscal consolidation would help the Indian rupee the most in the near term. Six chose a growth supportive budget.

"If we do get a budget that at least represents fiscal responsibility and then that responsibility is actually delivered, that could be an environment where the Indian rupee would actually do better than our actual forecasts," Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo, said.

A separate Reuters poll of economists expected the government to focus on fiscal consolidation in its budget, the last full one before a 2024 general election, as slowing economic growth would limit it from spending more.

The rupee, which has depreciated every year over the last decade barring 2017, is forecast to rebound and gain about 2% to 81.00 in a year from about 82.56 on Thursday, the Jan. 3-5 poll of over 34 foreign exchange analysts showed.