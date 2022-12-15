 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exports post marginal 0.6% YoY increase in November; trade deficit at 7-month low

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Exports in April-November amounted to $295.26 billion, up 11.1 percent, while imports were 29.5 percent higher at $493.61 billion

India's merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on a year-on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on December 15 showed.

The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6 percent.

The latest trade numbers come after data released last month showed exports contracted 17 percent in October to $29.78 billion, making it the first time since February 2021 that monthly exports had fallen below the $30-billion mark and declined on a year-on-year basis.

While exports barely rose in November, imports posted a 5.4 percent rise to $55.88 billion.

Despite the pace in import growth outpacing that of exports, the merchandise trade deficit fell to $23.89 billion in November - the lowest in seven months.

Exports in April-November amounted to $295.26 billion, up 11.1 percent, while imports were 29.5 percent higher at $493.61 billion.