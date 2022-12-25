 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender: The good, bad and ugly of Indian cricket in 2022

Abhishek Mukherjee
Dec 25, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

Comeback of the year: The Ranji Trophy. Sign of the year: Stadium Full Ticket Over. Farewell of the year: Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Jasprit Bumrah set a new world record for the most Test runs scored in an over during India's tour of England in July 2022.

Success of the year: Under-19 World Cup

Six players, including captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, tested positive for COVID-19 during the World Cup. Reduced to exactly 11 players (the coaching staff had to serve drinks during breaks), India had to fly out reinforcements – and yet won the World Cup without losing a single match. They have now won three of the last six editions, over the course of which they have won 32 matches and lost four. The domination has been ridiculous.

Dud of the year: T20 World Cup

Since the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle, India approached the powerplay with an aggressive approach, and had rotated and rested key cricketers, with an eye on the 2022 edition. At the tournament, they pulled off a miracle against Pakistan and won a close match against Bangladesh, but were felled by South Africa and were, in the semi-final, blown away by England. The panel of selectors was sacked shortly afterwards, albeit without an official reason.

Heartbreak of the year: Commonwealth Games

Another global tournament – and unlike in the 2020 T20 World Cup, India came close to winning. At one point in the Birmingham Games they needed 41 in 27 balls with seven wickets in hand, but they were bowled out – there were three run outs – to lose by nine runs. Richa Ghosh’s omission from the tournament squad will remain one of the greatest ‘what if’s of Indian cricket.