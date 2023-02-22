 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

The KL Rahul debate: Indian cricket's Rorschach test

Nitin Sundar
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Rahul's continued inclusion in the Indian Test side has provoked intense debate; are the selectors right to stand by the misfiring opener?

KL Rahul (File photo)

29. 45. 23. 13. 11. 20. 1. 19*. 24. 1. 12. 44. 20.

Those are his most recent Test scores, and they make for pitiful reading. He has looked unsure at the top, and visibly vulnerable against certain types of bowlers. It wasn’t always like this — there was a time when he used to hit memorable 100s all over the world, but he’s completely lost form now, and some people believe this could be the end.

Everyone and their uncle has an opinion on KL Rahul’s place in the India side — experts, former players, armchair critics and generic online columnists such as yours truly have all weighed in with their takes. It’s an issue that has divided India. It has forced good-natured, mild-mannered men such as Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra to turn on each other. Funnily, while the whole country is debating a selection matter, the selection committee itself is without a figurehead, now that Chetan Sharma has been sting-operationed out of his job.

Inconsistency has cost Rahul his Test place in the past. Has he run out of the long rope once again, or is he clutching at its very end? We will only know when India announce their playing XI for the Indore Test on March 1. But frankly, does it matter? One extra Test for Rahul, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy already in the bag, perhaps doesn’t make a difference in the larger scheme of things. But when have we let logic come in the way of a debate! With the touring Australians imploding comically, we have all been forced to turn inward for our fix of cricket masala, and poor Rahul finds himself in the crosshairs.