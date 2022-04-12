RCB VS CSK IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to open their account

The Chennai Super Kings won their first game of this season of TATA IPL 2022 by defeating Royal Challengers Banglore by 23 runs.

Chennai Super Kings posted 216 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Invited to bat, Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) shared 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season, to take CSK to a mammoth total.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.

Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9.

Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with 41, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai chipped in with 34 each. For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for 34 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got three.

Shivam Dube was adjudged player of the match for his fiery 95 of just 46 balls that lifted CSK's total to 216.

Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 193 for 9 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 41, Maheesh Theekshana 4/34, Ravindra Jadeja 3/39).

(With Inputs from Agencies)