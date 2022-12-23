 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL auction: CSK snap up Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Fresh from winning the T20 World Cup and a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan, in the recently-concluded Test series that he captained, veteran Ben Stokes brings bags of experience and a winning mentality to the table.

File image of English all-rounder Ben Stokes

The Chennai Super Kings has bought English all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore, during the mini-auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kochi on December 23.

A base price of Rs 2 crore was fixed for Stokes before the bidding went underway.

As an all-rounder, Stokes will also be worth his weight in gold. But what he brings over some of the other foreign players is a track record of playing in the IPL for a significant amount of time.

His stats in 2022 don't do justice to the impact he's had for England in the T20s, as he played a major role in England winning the T20 World Cup with a match-winning 50 against Pakistan in the final.