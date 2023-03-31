 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Cricket

IPL 2023: From Deepak Chahar to Jofra Archer, 5 fast bowlers to watch out for

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Fast bowlers have been calling the shots in the IPL over the past few seasons. Ahead of the 2023 edition, the spotlight is on Jofra Archer and Deepak Chahar who are returning to the tournament after a gap.

Mohammed Shami will be gunning for his 100th IPL wicket when the Gujarat Titans meet the Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the 16th IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium today (March 31, 2023).

The growth of the T20 format across international and franchise cricket has helped bowlers hone their skills better. Spinners Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans), Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) are tricky to read.

However, in the past three seasons, the fast bowlers have been stealing the thunder by picking up wickets and bowling more dot balls to choke the opposition. Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals) bowled 200 dots last year. His teammate Trent Boult delivered 176 dot balls, while Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) from the champion team bowled 172.

Though there will be some spin on a few pitches, especially Chennai, in the home and away format, these pacers will likely deliver the goods in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL):

Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings)