IPL 2023 | Flawed teams, time overruns and more early trends emerging in the 16th IPL

Nitin Sundar
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

From unusual advertisers to strike-rates, from the fan experience to new laws - 5 early observations from IPL 2023

Remember when MS Dhoni walked on to the ground to protest a no-ball decision a few years ago? The new player reviews for wides and no-balls rule is the cricketing equivalent of using a flame-thrower to catch a housefly.

The 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us! As always, it took a while to get going too - the first week featured a series of damp squibs, before Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh pumped the tournament to life this weekend, hitting each of the last five balls of the chase against Gujarat Titans for six. And since then, we have had last-ball finishes on each night of the tournament. As the summer-long soap opera gets into its second act, here are some observations from the first leg of the season.

The unusual advertisers

In any given year, you can gauge the pulse of the nation from the profile of advertisers on the IPL broadcast. In the late 2010s, it was the ecommerce biggies. When the pandemic hit in 2020, life came to a standstill, while the IPL continued inside a self-contained bubble. With restaurants shut, online food ordering took off, and it was the turn of food-tech unicorns to bet big on the IPL. Then TikTok was booted out of India, short video platforms had a moment in the sun, and briefly became the dominant sponsors. Thereafter, we have had instant grocery, edtech, fantasy gaming, fintech (who can forget those Cred ads!) and inevitably crypto ruling the roost. Clearly, all signs of India Inc. embracing new-age tech with open arms.