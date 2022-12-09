 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India vs Australia Women's T20I: 5 things to know as the 5-match series kicks off in Mumbai

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Equal match-fee policy takes effect; all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar returns as batting coach; series marks left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani's international debut.

India take on world champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists Australia on home soil starting December 9 in Mumbai. Moneycontrol.com highlights the major talking points around the hosts as the five-T20I series, the first encounter between the two sides since the Commonwealth Games final at Edgbaston earlier this year, kicks off.

Coach Powar exits; captain Kaur refutes role in ouster

Three days out from the start of the series, and hours after the 15-member Indian squad had assembled in Mumbai, came a bolt from the blue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an uncharacteristically detailed press release, announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ramesh Powar, under whom India won a silver medal at the inaugural Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham in July-August and lifted the Asia Cup in October, will no longer be India Women’s head coach. Instead, he will now assume duties specific to men’s cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as part of a "restructuring module".

The press release also made clear that former India all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who had previously worked with the women’s team on the tour of Sri Lanka in July as a batting coach, has been appointed in the same role. With no head coach named for the Australia series, Kanitkar along with Shubhadeep Ghosh, who’s been India’s fielding coach for over a year now, have been overseeing practice sessions for team India across the Cricket Club of India, in Mumbai, and the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, the two venues for the five-match series.

Asked if reports of Powar’s sacking was down to her displeasure over his coaching methodology, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on the eve of the tournament opener said, "Well, nothing of that kind at all. I have always enjoyed working with Ramesh sir whenever I have had the opportunity. As a team, we have improved a lot (under him). We have learned a lot from him. It's a BCCI decision that he has moved to the NCA now, where he will work as the spin coach.