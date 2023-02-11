 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India move closer to securing World Test Championship final berth, Australia kept waiting

Feb 11, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

India's innings win against Australia also shut the door on England and the West Indies' hopes of securing a berth in the 2021-23 cycle of the Test championship.

India's innings and 132-run victory against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Saturday has helped them move closer to a second World Test Championship (WTC) final berth, while extending the Pat Cummins-led side's wait for a title round spot confirmation.

Following the win, crafted by the Indian spin-bowling pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, No.2 India are now on 61.67 percentage points as compared to 70.83 of No.1 Australia.

However, India still need two more wins from the remaining three Tests of the series to guarantee themselves a minimum points percentage of 62.50, which would beyond doubt knock third-placed Sri Lanka out of contention.

If India win all the three remaining matches of the series, they could reach a best possible percentage of 68.06.