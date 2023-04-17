 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy and enjoying his cricket, Mohammed Siraj puts nightmarish 2022 IPL behind him

Vimal Kumar
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The pace bowler is back to his best in this year’s edition of the IPL. He may neither be as crafty or as experienced as Mohammed Shami neither as skillful as Jaspreet Bumrah, but has already become India’s go-to bowler in Tests and ODIs.

RCB's Mohammad Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only has he taken 7 wickets in his first four outings, but his economy rate has also been well below 7 (6.88) runs per over.

Of course, these are early days but it appears Siraj is going to replicate his best IPL season in 2021 when he conceded less than 7 runs (6.78) an over in 15 matches.

Siraj was instrumental in RCB’s eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI), which kickstarted their campaign at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Siraj was at his belligerent best and former New Zealand pacer and MI bowling coach Shane Bond voiced his admiration for Siraj.

"I thought the game was set up by Mohammed Siraj and we were always on the backfoot. First three overs from Siraj, he didn’t give away any width. He used his bouncers beautifully. He gave us nothing to hit, forced us to play some shots and got wickets from it," Bond said.