Gill’s scintillating century reaffirms his place in red ball cricket

Vimal Kumar
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

If Gill continues to bat like this for a couple more years, he may have a shot at captaining India as he is the only player with equal felicity in all forms of the game.

Shubman Gill

After his rare failure in the Indore Test, Shubman Gill scored a scintillating second Test a hundred in Ahmedabad. When he reached the milestone on the third day of play, the former India Captain, Virat Kohli, seemed to be the happiest man in the dugout.

After the departure of Cheteshwar Pujara, when King Kohli walked up to the crease, delight was writ large on both their faces. It used to be the same when Kohli came out to bat with Sachin Tendulkar at the other end. Tendulkar always felt that Kohli was his true successor and one can assume that Kohli may be feeling the same about Gill. The passing of the baton of Indian batsmanship was evident in Ahmedabad.

At the end of the day’s play, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon praised Gill’s stroCkeplay. One also recalls an unexpected answer from New Zealand’s Coach Gary Stead, who spoke glowingly of Gill even though the question was about the best Indian pacer.

“Umran Malik has a lot of pace, it’s always exciting to see a fast bowler generate that much pace. The other player who most impressed me was Shubham Gill. I have not seen him play much white ball cricket, but I think he has the temperament and patience to be a fine opening batsman for India in all formats in the future,” Stead had said at the end of India’s tour of New Zealand last year.