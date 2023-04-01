 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
15 years of IPL, 15 smashing moments in cricket history

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

With the 16th IPL underway, a look back at 15 instances that raised the stature of the tournament in as many years.

Appearing for CSK in 2010, R. Ashwin picked up the wickets of Chris Gayle, McCullum, and David Hussey with his first 12 balls.

2008: Bazball arrives

Brendon McCullum was in ordinary form ahead of the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and struggled to score in the first over of the tournament. Then he connected… and did not stop before slamming 158, at that point the highest score in T20 history.

The Chinnaswamy crowd did not care that Royal Challengers Bangalore, the home team, was being thrashed: they cheered and danced in the stands for each of McCullum’s 13 sixes.

The next day, then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi thanked McCullum in person: “To me he was my hero. The man who fast-tracked my dream into a reality.”