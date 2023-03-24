 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From Plane to Truck, Car, Boat & Finally on Foot, How Covid-19 Vaccine Reached Remotest Parts of India

News18
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Marrying technology with a spirit to eliminate the virus from the country also led to ingenious solutions such as the use of drones to deliver vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary about the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey. (Screengrab)

India’s diversity has always been its crown jewel. Celebrated for its vast and different terrains, the country, however, faced a mega challenge when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the need of the hour was to vaccinate a huge population in the remotest corners.

Detailing the action plan during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s new documentary on the country’s Covid-19 vaccine journey --- said airplanes would fly across the country day and night carrying vaccines. “It took a lot of effort. We put a lot of other government work on hold,” he said.

Follow India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 also on Twitter via #IndiaVaccineStory

In an interesting case study shared in the documentary, which aired at 8pm on Friday, actor and narrator Manoj Bajpayee explained how the vaccines reached a small village in Mizoram.

COVID-19 Vaccine
