LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: 2 more test positive at Chennai airport, India mulls mandatory RT-PCR for international fliers

Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Some media reports citing government sources suggest Covid-19 cases in India may see a sharp uptick next month but may not cause severe symptoms or death. citing past trends. The worry stems from China’s U-turn on travel curbs at a time when it is grappling with a massive surge in infections. China has already witnessed a peak in Covid-19 cases about 10 days ago and there is now a rising trend in the US. The UK, meanwhile, is mulling imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus. Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travellers from China.
39 international passengers tested positive for coronavirus infection out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days in India, though the Centre has not considered banning international flights as of now. The Air Suvidha portal is likely to be re-introduced for flyers coming in from Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore from next week. As per experts, the next 40 days are going to be crucial as India is likely to see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January. Track this space for more Covid updates
Covid scare in Italy
About 50 per cent of passengers on two flights arriving Milan, Italy from China have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Most of those who tested positive weren’t showing symptoms. There is also said to be growing concern among Italian health officials about new COVID variants emerging from China with sequencing already being done on the Milan tests.
2 more passengers test positive at Chennai airport
Two more passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of returnees testing for the virus so far in Tamil Nadu to four. Of the two passengers who tested positive for the virus at the Chennai airport, one was from Cuddapah in Andhra Pradesh, while the second person was from Pallavaram in Chennai.
Asian share markets test positive for Covid
Asian share markets fell along with oil prices as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses.
Covid test to be made must for fliers from China, Japan
According to reports, 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made must from next week for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore as part of the new Covid protocols.
Bengal may ask for more Covid vaccines, test kits
The West Bengal government will be writing to the Centre to request for more COVID vaccines and testing kits. Along with five lakh doses of nasal vaccines, the state government has decided to request the Union government to send one lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield.
BF.7 variant update | Delhi logs 13 fresh Covid cases
Delhi logged 13 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent. No Covid-related death was reported. Hospitals across the city are being checked for availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.
US announces new Covid test mandate for fliers from China
The US announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China. Beginning Jan. 5, all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older.
UK mulling Covid curbs for arrivals from China
The UK is mulling imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus. Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travellers from China.