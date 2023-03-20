 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

No plans to sell Bisleri now, says Ramesh Chauhan

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Ramesh Chauhan had been in negotiations with the Tata group's FMCG arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for nearly four months but the deal did not go through.

Bisleri International operates in the bottled water segment with its flagship brand Bisleri and spring water Vedica.

Veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan on Monday said he has no plans to sell his packaged water business Bisleri International and is not in talks with any parties for the same, three days after Tata Consumer Products Ltd called off their negotiations.

Chauhan had been in negotiations with the Tata group's FMCG arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for nearly four months but the deal did not go through.

When asked as to whether he has any plans to sell Bisleri now, Chauhan told PTI, "We have no plans." However, when asked about media report suggesting that his daughter Jayanti Chauhan is ready to lead the company, the 82-year-old pioneer of the Indian packaged water business declined to comment.

Earlier in November last year, Chauhan had said he was in discussions with several players, including TCPL, to sell out his Bisleri business.