Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits with immediate effect

Meta (formerly Facebook) India country head Ajit Mohan has quit from the company with immediate effect on November 3, according to people close to developments. The company has confirmed this exit to Moneycontrol.

Sources tell Moneycontrol the exit was sudden and the employees are in a state of shock. Mohan is joining rival Snap, a source familar with the matter told Moneycontrol. We have written to Snap Inc for confirmation and will update once we hear back.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company" said Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta in a statement.

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future." he said.

Ajit Mohan had joined Meta as the managing director for the India market in January 2019, taking over from the previous head Umang Bedi who quit in October 2017.

Prior to Meta, Mohan served as the chief executive officer of Star India (now Disney Star)'s video streaming service Hotstar for four years.

