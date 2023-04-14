 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewscompanies

JPMorgan Chase Q1 profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

With JPMorgan’s strong results, as well as the solid results from Wells Fargo on Friday, there seem to be few signs of potential trouble in the banking system at among the nation’s biggest, most complex financial institutions.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first quarter profits, helped by higher interest rates, which allowed the bank to charge customers more for loans. The bank saw deposits grow noticeably, as business and customers flocked to the banking titan after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

With JPMorgan’s strong results, as well as the solid results from Wells Fargo on Friday, there seem to be few signs of potential trouble in the banking system "at among the nation’s biggest, most complex financial institutions."

The nation’s biggest bank by assets posted a profit of $12.62 billion, compared to a profit of $8.28 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the bank earned $4.10 a share, up from $2.63 a share a year ago, beating analysts’ expectations.

Most of the profit growth came from higher interest rates. The bank’s net interest income was $20.8 billion in the quarter, up 49% from last year.