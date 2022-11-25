 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRDAI gives final approval to Go Digit General Insurance for listing

Nov 25, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd had in August filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Insurance regulator IRDAI on November 25 gave final approval to Fairfax-backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd for listing on stock exchanges, BSE, NSE.

However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had kept in "abeyance" the proposed initial share sale without clarifying the reason.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10,94,45,561 equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Under the OFS, Go Digit Infoworks Services Pvt Ltd will sell 10,94,34,783 equity shares.

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.