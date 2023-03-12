 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Locks aims to clock 24% growth in current fiscal

Mar 12, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Talking to reporters in Panaji on Saturday, Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, said the unprecedented success for the company was due to a huge demand for digital locks and spurt in residential real estate.

Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings is looking at clocking Rs 1,100 crore turnover this fiscal, a 24 per cent year-on-year growth, a senior company official has said.

”The unprecedented success that we achieved is because there is a huge digital trend witnessed in large metros and there is a huge spurt in residential real estate,” he added.

He was speaking to media persons at the backdrop of the second edition of The GeeVees, an award introduced by Godrej Locks to recognise the best and upcoming talent in the Architect and Interior Design community in the country.