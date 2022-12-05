 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon layoffs expected to mount to 20,000, includes top managers: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Twenty thousand employees are the equivalent of about 6 percent of corporate staff, and about 1.3 percent of Amazon's total 1.5 million-strong workforce including global distribution center and hourly workers.

Amazon plans to lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, including  distribution center workers, technology staff and corporate executives as the retail and cloud computing giant retrenches after going on a hiring spree during the pandemic, according to a report by Computerworld.

Amazon employees are ranked from level 1 to level 7, and staff at all levels will likely be affected, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke with Computerworld requesting anonymity.

NYT first reported in mid-November that Amazon would enact mass layoffs, and  as many as 10,000 people would be sacked.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Company managers over the last few days, however, have been told that they should try to identify work performance problems among employees, as part of an effort to lay off about 20,000 people, according to the report.