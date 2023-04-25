 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zypp Electric, Zomato join hands to deploy 1-lakh e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

As part of the tie-up, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country, Zypp said in a statement.

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it plans to deploy 1-lakh electric scooters in collaboration with Zomato for last-mile delivery by 2024.

The company said it currently has over 13,000 of its electric vehicles running on the roads as part of the sustainable transportation plan and added it is aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35-million kg.

The target is to achieve more than 1-crore green deliveries through EVs by 2024, it stated.