Zomato seeks hike in commission from restaurants: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

The latest move to raise commission comes in the wake of Zomato reporting widening losses in the third quarter along with reduced deliveries as people flock to dine in after COVID restrictions were removed.

Zomato and the restaurant industry are locked in a fresh round of conflict as the aggregator wants a hike of 2-6% in commissions, a report in The Economic Times said.

The restaurant industry, however, have not accepted the demand of hike in commission.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) president Kabir Suri said that the matter will be discussed with Zomato.

“We will take this up with Zomato on behalf of our restaurant partners,” the report quoted Suri as saying.