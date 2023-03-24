 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zen Technologies bags Rs 127 crore order from armed forces

Mar 24, 2023

After setbacks faced in 2012 due to cancellation of large tenders, Zen said in a regulatory filing that it had stopped participating in large tenders and has now made a complete turnaround over the last 10 years.

Defence training solutions firm Zen Technologies on Friday said it has bagged Rs 127 crore order from armed forces.

"The government of India has recently accelerated the induction of simulators into the armed forces, in line with the simulation framework issued in September 2021. This move not only saves a significant amount of money but also provides better training value and is the most environmentally sustainable way to train our forces for combat readiness," Zen Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said.

The company indigenously designs, develops and manufactures sensor and simulators technology based defence training system to security forces.