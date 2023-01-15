 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | WEF's mission, milestones in its 50-year history

Ravi Hari
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Davos 2023: The WEF event takes place against an unprecedented backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic triggers, the war in Ukraine, stalled economic growth in the world's largest economies, headwinds from rising food and energy prices, and a climate crisis.

Davos agenda changes every year to address the world's most pressing issues. (Image: World Economic Forum)

The World Economic Forum 2023 Annual Meeting in Swiss ski resort town Davos from January 16-20 will be held under the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

Davos 2023 takes place against an unprecedented backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic triggers, the war in Ukraine, stalled economic growth in the world's largest economies, headwinds from rising food and energy prices, and a climate crisis.

Let's take a look at the WEF's mission, and important milestones in its 50 year history of Annual Meetings.

World Economic Forum – Its Mission

Founded in 1971, The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a global multi-stakeholder international non-profit foundation. It is neutral, independent, and unaffiliated to any government. The WEF is dedicated to making the world a better place, moving ahead with the goal of fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. It brings together decision-makers from all sectors of society to cooperate on important initiatives, according to the Forum's website.

Government, industry, and civil society leaders strive to bring about constructive change by coming together.